Thinking Pink? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Baby Bump in Blush Dress During Seoul Fashion Week

Are Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tickled pink?

The English model, 29, who’s pregnant with the couple’s first child, opted for the pretty hue while attending a photo call Thursday during Seoul Fashion Week in South Korea.

Huntington-Whiteley’s baby belly was on clear display in a blush-colored dress, featuring a ruffled bodice and high-low hemline. She completed the look with a matching clutch, strappy high heels and gold hoop earrings.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sparkles With Fiancé Jason Statham At Vanity Fair Afterparty

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has made various appearances since she announced her pregnancy, including at a luncheon celebrating stylist and designer Rachel Zoe‘s spring campaign with UGG footwear.

At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party — where Huntington-Whiteley rocked a silver Versace gown — an onlooker told people, “They were so cute and she looked incredible.”

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram in February to announce there is a baby on the way for her and fiancé Statham, 49.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned the beach shot, captured by the actor, and signed “lots of love” from the mama-to-be.