Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Expecting First Child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are going to be parents!

On Thursday, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned the shot, captured by the actor, and signed “lots of love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The Fast 8 star, 49, and Huntington-Whiteley, 29, have been dating for nearly six years. At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced the couple were engaged when she showed off her huge diamond sparkler.

The model has spoken in the past about the potential of expanding her household, having told the Sunday Express in May 2015, “Having a family is something I think about for sure.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announces Her Engagement at the Golden Globes

While becoming a mother was something she was looking forward to, the British native was contemplating where she would raise a family.

“Whether I’d live here in America or in England, it’s not always as simple as that,” Huntington-Whiteley said. “I have no idea what will happen but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”