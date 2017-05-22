People

Baby Shower

Model Mom-to-Be! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Channels a Goddess During Her Baby Shower – See the Super Chic Snaps

By @wordswithjen

Source: SELF-PORTRAIT/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s glam pregnancy is the gift that just keeps on giving.

The model and actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham, celebrated with a baby shower over the weekend. Accessorizing with large round shades and letting her blonde hair hang loosely over her back, the mama-to-be showed off her baby bump under the Lace Trimmed Bardot Maxi Dress by Self-Portrait.

Guests used social media to share a few snaps from the beautiful afternoon, which was held in the sunny outdoors — perfect for the party’s yellow and pink color scheme, shown throughout the delicate table settings.

Rosie's Baby Shower yesterday! 😍

Rosie's Baby Shower today! 😍 #rosiehw

Rosie's Baby Shower today! 😍 #rosiehw

Rosie's Baby Shower today! 😍 #rosiehw

Huntington-Whiteley, 30, and Statham, 49 — engaged in January 2016 — made their baby news public in February, when the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach.

In the photo, taken by the Fate of the Furious star, a baby bump is clearly visible as Huntington-Whiteley poses on the warm sands. “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned the announcement.

Such a beautiful day filled with love for my gorgeous bestie and mummy to be @rosiehw 🌹

Rosie's Baby Shower today! 😍 #rosiehw

From blush hues to little black dresses and even silver sparkles, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star has given her fans a peek at her adorable bump throughout her pregnancy.

And though she has been fairly quiet about her baby-to-be, Huntington-Whiteley has spoken in the past about motherhood, telling the Sunday Express in 2015, “Having a family is something I think about for sure.”

She added at the time, “I have no idea what will happen, but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”