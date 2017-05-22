Model Mom-to-Be! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Channels a Goddess During Her Baby Shower – See the Super Chic Snaps

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s glam pregnancy is the gift that just keeps on giving.
The model and actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham, celebrated with a baby shower over the weekend. Accessorizing with large round shades and letting her blonde hair hang loosely over her back, the mama-to-be showed off her baby bump under the Lace Trimmed Bardot Maxi Dress by Self-Portrait.
Guests used social media to share a few snaps from the beautiful afternoon, which was held in the sunny outdoors — perfect for the party’s yellow and pink color scheme, shown throughout the delicate table settings.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Expecting First Child
Huntington-Whiteley, 30, and Statham, 49 — engaged in January 2016 — made their baby news public in February, when the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach.
In the photo, taken by the Fate of the Furious star, a baby bump is clearly visible as Huntington-Whiteley poses on the warm sands. “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned the announcement.
FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood
From blush hues to little black dresses and even silver sparkles, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star has given her fans a peek at her adorable bump throughout her pregnancy.
And though she has been fairly quiet about her baby-to-be, Huntington-Whiteley has spoken in the past about motherhood, telling the Sunday Express in 2015, “Having a family is something I think about for sure.”
She added at the time, “I have no idea what will happen, but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”