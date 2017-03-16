Model Mama! Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Bumps It Up at Luncheon

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a vision in black!

The expectant mama looked ever the chic model on Wednesday, when she hosted a luncheon in Los Angeles to celebrate stylist and designer Rachel Zoe‘s spring campaign with UGG footwear.

Huntington-Whiteley, 29, rocked a gorgeous dark ensemble, keeping her baby belly under wraps in a black halter top, matching pants, gold hoop earrings and, of course, UGG wedges.

The baby on the way will be the first child for the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and her fiancé Jason Statham, 49, who began dating in 2010 and became engaged in 2016.

The duo recently appeared together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where an onlooker told people, “They were so cute and she looked incredible” — fitting, considering Huntington-Whiteley absolutely dazzled, wearing a silver Versace gown and Nirav Modi celestial earrings for the festivities.

Huntington-Whiteley announced the couple’s forthcoming new addition in February, sharing a photo of herself in a bikini, her baby belly clearly visible.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” the English model and actress captioned the shot, captured by Statham and signed, “Lots of love Rosie.”