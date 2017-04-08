Bumpin’ in Black! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Baby Bump During Night Out with Jason Statham

Baby bump? Check. Movie-star fiancé? Check. Little black dress? Check!

On Friday, pregnant model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for dinner in New York City with fiancé Jason Statham and Statham’s parents.

The English former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked chic in a fitted black mini dress with matching jacket and gold-strap heels. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a black clutch, keeping her golden-blonde tresses swept up in an elegant knot.

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon alum and her The Fate of the Furious actor fiancé, 49, are expecting their first child together. In February, Huntington-Whiteley broke the news on her Instagram account, sharing an oceanside photo of herself baring her bump in a bikini.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned the shot, captured by the actor, and signing it “lots of love.”

Huntington-Whiteley has made various appearances since her announcement, both alongside Statham (like the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party) and solo.

And pregnancy hasn’t prevented the mom-to-be from globetrotting, either. In late March, she was pretty in pink during an appearance at a photo call during Seoul Fashion Week in South Korea.

“Whether I’d live here in America or in England, it’s not always as simple as that,” Huntington-Whiteley told the Sunday Express in 2015 of any future family plans. “I have no idea what will happen but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”