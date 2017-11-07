Their little miracle has arrived!

Roselyn Sanchez has given birth to her second child with husband Eric Winter, she announced on social media.

“GRACiAS… Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect… estamos felices… #diosesfiel🙏,” the Without a Trace alum captioned a Monday Instagram photo of balloons, flowers and a stuffed elephant given to the couple in honor of their newest addition.

The new little guy rounds out the actors’ household alongside their daughter Sebella “Sebi” Rose, 5½.

GRACiAS… Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect… estamos felices… #diosesfiel🙏 A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

I'M GOING TO BE A BIG SISTER!! Happy Father's Day daddy! @ebwinter #hermanamayor #felizdiadelospadres A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The couple announced on Instagram in June — on Father’s Day! — that they were going to be parents for a second time, with Winter, 41, sharing a photo of Sebella sitting in front of balloons spelling out “BABY.”

In September, the Witches of East End actor and Sanchez, 44, opened up to PEOPLE about their struggle to conceive both their daughter and son, sharing that they underwent more than six rounds of in vitro fertilization total.

“I knew it was going to be my last attempt because [of] my age,” Sanchez said. “If it didn’t work, then it was over — we were going to have to consider either adoption or maybe just [Sebella was] going to be an only child.”

Glad I made it home to spend the weekend with this one. Nothin like a little farmers market train ride through the back alleys of the city. #whatevershewants #daddysgirl😘 A post shared by Eric Winter (@ebwinter) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

30 weeks! Thank you baby boy for keeping me company while promoting big sister's book #sebiandthelandofchachacha TE AMAMOS! #nyc #sebibook A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

The wait was worth it, though. They now have a healthy baby boy — and Winter got to tell his wife she was pregnant, in the sweetest way.

“I ended up getting the call [saying] she was pregnant, so I brought her home a little card that was basically like, ‘You’re having a baby,’ ” the 41-year-old Days of Our Lives alum told PEOPLE in September.

“I gave it to her and I said, ‘Look, whatever was the result today, I just want you to open the card and appreciate it,’ ” added Winter. “Then she read it and she burst into tears and was screaming. She was so happy.”

Today was a magical day!!!! I have so many beautiful pics to share with you all from my BABY SHOWER! Coming very soon! But before going to bed I wanted to share this one with my pride and joy 😘. Demasiado agradecida y feliz por un día tan especial. Celebrando a mi hijo querido por venir con mi hija querida! Gracias Dios… A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Sanchez — who was the guest of honor at a baby shower in September — admitted to People Chica in late September that she and Winter were in a bit of a disagreement over what to name their son.

“I like unique names!” she said, adding that she favored the name Pablo and explaining of her husband’s choices, “He just wants [the name] to be Jack, Rick or David.”

“She just goes hardcore,” Winter said of Sanchez, joking to his wife (who is originally from Puerto Rico), “You’d name the kid mofongo (a traditional Puerto Rican dish) if you could.”