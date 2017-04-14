Pregnant Rose Rollins Was Initially Hoping for a Daughter: Finding Out I’m Expecting a Son ‘Required a Mental Shift’

Rose Rollins is going to be a mom!

The Catch star and her Australian boyfriend Sebastian are set to welcome a son this year, with the 35-year-old mom-to-be showing off her baby belly for the May cover story of Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

And though she’s over the moon, the actress admits the couple were initially hoping they’d be seeing pink instead of blue.

“Since I have five brothers and Sebastian has three, we both wanted a girl,” Rollins told the magazine. “We were talking to the baby as if he were a girl. We thought our Jedi mind tricks to ensure a girl were working.”

She adds, “Then a sonogram made it clear as day we were having a boy. That required a mental shift.”

Rollins says she and Sebastian have chosen a name for their little guy, but are staying mum on it until his arrival — and he’s due three days after his mom’s birthday (“which is a little close, in my opinion,” she jokes).

“Looking up the meaning of names sounds so tedious to me. Choosing his name was my quickest decision in history,” Rollins explains. “Sebastian said, ‘Babe, I really like this name.’ I was like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty.’ ”

Continues The L Word alum, “And that was it. I love the name. It makes me happy. We’re keeping it a secret for now.”

The mom-to-be confesses that her first pregnancy symptom was “embarrassing,” to say the least.

“I got the worst case of flatulence. It was indescribable!” she says. “There was one day when I was like, ‘I can’t even go outside.’ So I Googled it and learned that flatulence can be a side effect of pregnancy.”

A silver lining to her gaseous episodes? The good news, which Rollins and Sebastian didn’t end up having to wait long for.

“That’s how I knew,” she says. “Believe it or not, I got pregnant on our first try.”

Another symptom that eventually reared its head, and that many moms can relate to? The sudden onset of tears, which Rollins says started from the moment she told her beau the good news (though to be fair, they both cried then).

“Sebastian threw me a surprise baby shower, which I did not see coming,” she shares. “We walked into the kitchen of his dad’s house, and 50 people yelled, ‘Surprise!’ ”

“I couldn’t figure out who they were surprising. I actually turned around to see who it was,” Rollins continues. “Then I saw these balloons that spelled out our baby’s name, and, oh my God, I started bawling. It was the sweetest thing he’s done for me.”