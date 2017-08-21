Baby No. 2 on the Way for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Rose Byrne is pregnant!

The actress, 38, and her longtime boyfriend, Bobby Cannavale, 47, are expecting their second child together.

The Neighbors star confirmed the exciting news in a recent interview with Australia’s Jones magazine.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she said after a photo shoot with her brother, photographer George Byrne. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

The couple — who have been dating since 2012 and co-starred in Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners — welcomed their son, Rocco Robin, in February 2017.

Happy Mothers Day. Me and Rocky win. A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on May 14, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1 A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Cannavale revealed the happy news on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing that his pal Al Pacino had given him a diaper cake.

“We’re just really, really over the moon,” said the Master of None actor, who’s also a dad to his 21-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship. “We’re in bliss right now.”

Hitting the 2016 Met Gala red carpet three months after giving birth to Rocco, Byrne — who sparked engagement rumors last fall after she stepped out wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger — told news.com.au she was “still in a fog.”

“I haven’t even left my apartment in three months,” she told the outlet. “It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I’m ready, I’m exhausted. I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I’ve turned around a lot. I’m tired, but even so, all of it’s great. But you definitely go into a cocoon.”