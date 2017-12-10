Rosario Dawson says she and her daughter share the same passions — making for some fun nights out.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Surf Lodge Bungalow pop-up shop behind the W South Beach during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, Dawson revealed the pair enjoys events where style, culture and technology unite.

“My daughter loves art,” shared Dawson, 38. She noted, “My daughter has come with me to Refinery 29’s 29Rooms, where artists come together. She also accompanied me to Los Angeles where she was excited to meet [recording artist] Janelle Monae.

The Defenders actress — who had a showing in the bungalow of her Studio 189 artisanal line of women’s and men’s clothing that serves as a platform to help promote and curate African fashion — said that her daughter is surrounded by art, so it’s natural that she would gravitate towards it.

“She grew up around artists,” shared the star. “My mom sings and writes music. My grandmother, who is in her 80s, is an artist. And I act, write and produce. Art is part of our lives.”

Dawson is happy about her daughter’s creative interests and believes her future lies in the collaboration of tech, art and design: “She needs to develop critical thinking skills.”

The actress welcomed her daughter through adoption in 2014, and has been fairly private about her experience as a mom since.

She did, however, divulge her Christmas plans, sharing, “My daughter and I may do so some travel next holiday season, but this year we are planning to chill together at home.”

“Things have been a little intense so this sounds very appealing.”

Dawson is also busy currently co-producing and participating in a series of six 30 minute shows called The Assembly where a group of activists, poets, writers, and other enlightened thinkers will tackle the big topics of the day.

“We are going to talk about issues that make people uncomfortable like sexual harassment and other current events out there,” Dawson told PEOPLE. “And there are plenty of them. We are working on this project now and expect it to be ready for 2018.”