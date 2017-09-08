Rosario Dawson and her daughter are too adorable.

The Daredevil actress stepped out in New York City Thursday to attend Refinery29′s 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event, sharing a sweet moment where she and her only child held hands.

Dawson wore a black jacket and black-and-white patterned skirt, while her daughter looked equally fashionable in a red-and-green patterned dress.

Dawson welcomed her daughter through adoption in 2014, and has been fairly private about her experience as a mom since.

The actress herself was adopted as a baby, and in 2008 she told Latina magazine she always had the idea “in the back of my head” that one day she’d welcome a child through adoption herself.

“It struck me recently that one day I might be sitting around with my children, going, ‘Your grandmother was an amazing woman; I really wish you could’ve known her,’ ” Dawson told Latina.

“That makes me sad because it would be a waste not to have these people know each other,” added The Lego Batman Movie voice actress. “Whatever time I have, I want it.”