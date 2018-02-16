Too Cute

Asahd! Jolie! Kennedy! See the Cutest Moments from Rookie USA's Celebrity Kid Runway

These fashion-forward kids rocked the runway alongside their parents at Thursday’s Rookie USA Fashion Show in Los Angeles

VICTOR CRUZ WITH KENNEDY

Pro wide receiver Victor Cruz's daughter Kennedy, 6, was all styles and smiles as she walked in Thursday's Rookie USA fashion show hand in hand with her football-pro father.

TABOO WITH JETT, JALEN AND JAMESON

Black Eyed Peas' Taboo had his hands full with Jett, 2 this month, Jimmy Jalen, 8½, and Journey Jameson, 6½, who appropriately walked out to the band's "Let's Get It Started."

JANA KRAMER WITH JOLIE

Jana Kramer's 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae wasn't the happiest camper at the beginning of the event, but she was stoked to walk the runway in her mama's arms.

DJ KHALED AND NICOLE TUCK WITH ASAHD

DJ Khaled went the usual matching route with son Asahd, 15 months, who walked with his dad and mom Nicole Tuck. The trio were the last walkers of the night, emerging to cheers from the other families in attendance.

DJ KHALED WITH ASAHD

"Were doing it for a beautiful cause, the Asahd Khaled Initiative," Fat Joe told PEOPLE of the show. "My little nephew already has a charity for the inner-city youth, and the underprivileged, so I'm happy to be the host."

