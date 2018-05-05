Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Photos of His Daughter Following Huge Feud with His Ex on Social Media

Two days after his ex shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is also giving fans a glimpse at his baby girl.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted two photos of his 1-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, on his Instagram Story.

In the first snap, little Ariana, who was wearing a pink onesie with cats on it, was sound asleep and her dad added a cat filter giving her whiskers. Ortiz-Magro, 32, also added someheart emojis to the sweet pic.

Later he shared a snap of Ariana when she was awake, this time, the reality star chose a bunny filter which added ears, a nose and glasses to the little tot, who was wrapped up in a pink blanket.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

On Wednesday, Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley posted the first official social media picture of Ariana to celebrate her daughter turning 1-month-old.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today! Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole out look on life and how you want to be as a person,” Harley captioned a picture of her baby girl looking cozy in a pink blanket.

She continued: “I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her 💞🦋🤱 ,” tacking on the hashtags, “#mylovemylifemyeverything,” “#mamasgirl,” “#angelbaby,” “#1monthold” and “#arianasky.”

E! News was the first to report on Monday that the couple, who’d been dating for over a year, had broken up following multiple tense moments including a bitter feud involving Harley allegedly “keep(ing) sex videos of [her] ex” and a livestreamed physical altercation between the duo.

On Monday, Harley (also mom to 11-year-old son Mason) aired the initial argument between her and Ortiz-Magro on Instagram Live. “Put your hands on me again,” he could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied before he continued, “Put your f—ing hands on me again. I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Hours after it aired, Ortiz-Magro apologized on social media and called their daughter his “number one priority.”

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story at the time.

“This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he continued.

Jersey Shore fans have watched as the former couple’s relationship has played out on the current season of the MTV reality series.

“It’s hard to just constantly say ‘No, no, no, no’ when it’s like, every girl in the club wants to talk to you,” Ortiz-Magro said on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to friend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who intervened after the former was locked in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from a club in Miami. (Harley was seven months pregnant at the time the episode was filmed.)

“It’s like being in the money machine and the money is just flying everywhere and you’re just trying to grab all of it,” added Ortiz-Magro. “That’s what it’s like. What, you’re just going to stand there? No, you’re going to try to grab all the money.”