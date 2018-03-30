Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready for all the changes that fatherhood brings.

“It’s really exciting,” the 32-year-old Jersey Shore star, who’s expecting his first child — a girl — with girlfriend Jen Harley in April, told PEOPLE at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

While Ortiz-Magro couldn’t be more excited to be having a daughter, he admitted that when he first heard the news, he wasn’t over-the-moon about it.

“I found out I’m having a baby girl and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t want a girl,” he revealed.

Explaining his less-than-enthusiastic initial reaction, Ortiz-Magro told reporters, “I feel like I’ve done too many seasons of Jersey Shore that I know what girls can be like, and it has not given me a great perspective.”

“But no, I’m actually really excited. I have a lot of younger sisters, and I feel like this girl is going to make me softer,” he continued, adding that he thinks his daughter will “make me more normal and human, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The 32-year-old also explained that when it comes to feeling prepared to be a dad, he’s not worried.

“I feel like no one’s ever prepared to become a dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you ready?’ And I’m like as ready as I’m ever going to be. But I’ve had younger sisters and I’m great with kids, and I’m actually looking forward to it. I’m not worried about it,” he told PEOPLE.

While he went on to explain he’s more worried about “being a good guy or a good boyfriend or a husband,” he made it clear he doesn’t have any immediate plans to tie the knot with Harley.

“The next ring I’m going to buy is a teething ring,” he joked to reporters.

Even though he’s not stressing out about becoming a dad, Ortiz-Magro revealed he has been turning to his Jersey Shore costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley for some helpful parenting hints.

“They’ve been really supportive. I don’t go to them for advice, but they’ll give their input, like, ‘Hey, we see you going through this. We see you going through that,’ and I take everything in that they give me,” he told PEOPLE. “Even though they’re still one of us. It’s like you’re taking advice from them, but they’re really good parents. They are.”

But there’s one parenting decision the reality star won’t need any input on — his choice to keep his Jersey Shore exploits away from his daughter’s eyes.

“I’m going to cancel all of my cable when my child is born,” Ortiz-Magro joked to PEOPLE. “We’re only going to watch Netflix, Hulu and Crackle.”

And upon learning that you can stream the series on Hulu he amended his statement. “No Hulu! Netflix and Crackle,” he told reporters.