Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is very protective when it comes to his newborn daughter.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star took to his Instagram Story to slam a report that he wants a paternity test for his 1-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, who he shares with ex Jen Harley.

In his Story, Ortiz-Magro, 32, shared a screenshot of an article and wrote several hashtags over it — “#GetNewSources,” “#ThatsMyWorld,” “ShesMyLife,” and “FakeNews” — along with a handful of red siren emojis.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Instagram Story

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Along with denying the report about the paternity test, the reality star also shared a sweet photo of his baby girl.

In the pic, Ortiz-Magro’s little one is seen lying down as she adorably holds her own bottle. “#HoldingHerOwnBottleAlready,” the proud dad captioned the snap. “#Brains&Beauty.”

“#MyTwin #MyLife #ArianaSky,” he added.

Ariana Sky

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie and Ex Jen Harley Are ‘Co-Parenting’ Peacefully After Altercation: Source

Harley also shared a photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday of her newborn baby girl sucking on a pacifier.

Jen Harley/Instagram

Following the former couple’s messy split, which unfolded on social media last week, things seem to be improving for Ortiz-Magro and Harley.

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source added. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Jen Harley/Instagram

But as for whether the two might reconcile romantically? The source said “relationship-wise, they’re being cautious”— especially given their explosive history.

“They can be toxic together,” the source explained at the time. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for over a year before they split, welcomed their first child together April 3. Their rocky relationship has been documented on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

RELATED: Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes After Public Feud with Girlfriend: ‘I Acted on My Gut’

In last week’s episode of the MTV reality series, Ortiz-Magro panicked as Harley prepared to visit the Shore house. At the time, he was spiraling after admitting he “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from the club in Miami — just days before Harley was supposed to come visit.

Eventually, Ortiz-Magro came to the conclusion that it was his responsibility to make it up to Harley. The two ended up patching things up by the end of the episode, and she agreed to come visit him, as planned.

“It’s going to be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused,” Magro-Ortiz admitted in the episode. “I’m not happy right now. I’ve got to deal with this s—, this regret. It’s more of a disappointment in myself. … I feel guilt. I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good because I’ve done it before with Sam and I keep saying I’ve grown up, but have I really?”

He continued: “I know that I want to be in a relationship. But what I’m saying right now and the way I acted the other night are two completely different thing. So my biggest concern is dropping the ball again, because I’ve dropped it so many times in the house, whether it was with Sam — I just don’t want to go through that again.”