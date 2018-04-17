Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name Is Ariana Sky

Introducing, Ariana Sky!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed his daughter’s name to Us Weekly on Tuesday, two weeks after he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3.

A rep for Ortiz-Magro, 32, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“When we first started dating in the beginning, we’d joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It’d be crazy and good looking!’ And we’d say ‘What would we name it?’ We joked that we liked Ariana,” the new dad told Us. “When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Guess we’re naming the baby Ariana if it’s a girl.’ Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we’re like, ‘Guess so!’ ”

Harley, who is already mom to 11-year-old son Mason, shared a video of her baby girl’s feet on Instagram Story Monday, writing: “She’s so noisy when she eats lol #2weeksoldtoday #mylovemylife.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star’s castmates gushed about his newborn a day after she was born with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi telling PEOPLE, “The baby looks just like Ronnie. She’s tanner than me!”

Polizzi added: “He’s like, ‘This is the best feeling ever — my life has totally changed, I’m a completely different person.’ I’m like, ‘Welcome to the club, babe.’ And Ronnie’s so good with kids.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also said, “The baby is adorable. Ronnie’s glowing, his girl is glowing. We’re so happy and so proud of him.”

Ortiz-Magro previously explained to PEOPLE that he’s not worried about being prepared when it comes to being a first-time father.

“I feel like no one’s ever prepared to become a dad,” he said. “I’ve had younger sisters and I’m great with kids.”

The reality star also recently shared he and Harley are “in talks” about an engagement “down the line,” but for now are “focused on having the baby” and taking things “one step at a time.”

“It’s going to be a really, really good year with the baby coming and the show coming back. It’s really a blessing,” he said.

