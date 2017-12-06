Robin Thicke‘s pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary celebrated her 23rd birthday be evoking the iconic rose petal scene from American Beauty.

One day before her birthday, the 40-year-old singer surprised the mother-to-be with a romantic stay at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world!” Geary captioned the photo of herself dressed in the hotel’s famous Martinique-printed robe on Tuesday.

In another photo, the expectant model, who has been dating Thicke for two years, lay naked in a bed with strategically placed rose petals.

The snap showed off her growing baby bump.

Not only did Thicke shower Geary with rose petals and bouquets, he also pampered her with desserts such as chocolate covered strawberries and macaroons as well as her favorite snacks.

“This is so cute! Sparkling cider because I’m pregnant!” she said on her Instagram Story, also sharing that she is 28-weeks pregnant in a mirror selfie.

The celebration fell on the singer’s ex-wife Paula Patton‘s 42nd birthday.

Geary announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, writing: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” Months later, in November, she announced the couple is expecting a girl.

Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with Patton.

The parents-to-be, who made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, started dating in the months following his separation from the actress in February 2014. Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized. Earlier this year, the former couple were embroiled in a lengthy custody dispute, which was later resolved.