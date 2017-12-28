April Love Geary is counting down the days to motherhood.

The model — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Robin Thicke — posed for a mirror selfie Wednesday, wearing only a gray bra with lace trim and white Calvin Klein underwear as she showed off her baby bump.

“31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH,” Geary, 23, captioned the moment.

While the little one on the way is the first for Geary, Thicke is already dad to 7½-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Dec 27, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

🎂🎂🎂 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Geary announced that she and and Thicke, 40, were expecting in August, sharing an ultrasound photo and a special message explaining a sweet family tie to the “Blurred Lines” singer’s late father Alan Thicke.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” she wrote.

The model confirmed the baby’s sex in November, captioning another sonogram snap, “You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama! 😻😻😻”

SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

FROM PEOPLETV: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Admits She Will “Definitely Support” Baby Molly if She Wants to Be The Bachelorette!



RELATED: “Happy Days”: Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Family Photo Following Girlfriend’s Pregnancy News

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be posed for a sexy American Beauty-style shoot, covered in strategically placed rose petals while lying in bed, wearing only an open robe.

“SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹,” Geary captioned the photo of herself, adding in another, “I have the best boyfriend in the world!”