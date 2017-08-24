Dad-to-Be Robin Thicke Is in a ‘Much Better’ Place with Ex Paula Patton After Ugly Custody Dispute

Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton are in a happier place following their bitter custody battle over their 7-year-old son Julian Fuego.

Thicke, 40, and Patton, 41, recently worked out a custody arrangement for the little boy, around the same time Thicke’s girlfriend April Love Geary announced her pregnancy. With a new baby due in March, a source close to the singer says the growing family is headed in a more peaceful direction.

“Robin and Paula had lots of drama and disagreements, but everyone is doing better now,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “They realized they needed to figure out ways to get along, so things would be easier for their son.”

The former couple came to a custody agreement seven months after a Los Angeles judge granted the actress’ request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband.

Legal documents were recently filed stating Julian will spend Monday through Wednesday with Thicke and Wednesday through Friday with Patton during the school year. During the summer, they will alternate physical custody of Julian on a “week on/week off schedule.”

“The drama was very difficult and unfair to Julian,” the source adds. “Lately, things are much better. They all seem happier.”

Thicke showed off his smiling family in an Instagram photo of their Hawaiian getaway on Saturday. He shared a shot of himself, Geary, 22, and Julian lounging on the beach, writing, “Happy Days!”

“April is very mature for her age. She will be a great mom,” the Thicke source says. “Robin is excited to become a dad again. He thinks Julian is the best.”