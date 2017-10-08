Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Selfie: ‘Already So in Love with You’

On Saturday, Robin Thicke‘s girlfriend April Love Geary showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram in a sweet bikini selfie.

“Already so in love with you,” she captioned the picture.

The 22-year-old model announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, writing: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!”

Geary shared the message alongside a photo of her sonogram, which was dated Aug. 14.

Thicke, 40, is already dad to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The parents-to-be started dating in the months following Thicke’s separation from Patton in February 2014, and the couple made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, just over a year after they started dating.

Patton, 41, filed for divorce from Thicke in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized. Earlier this year, the former couple were embroiled in a lengthy custody dispute, which has since been resolved.

Earlier this summer, legal documents were filed stating Julian will spend Monday through Wednesday with Thicke and Wednesday through Friday with Patton during the school year. During the summer, they will alternate physical custody of Julian on a “week on/week off schedule.”

Julian will also alternate weekends between his parents, and expenses — including fees for private school — will be shared between the former spouses.

“The parties are ordered to share in all major decisions concerning the minor child’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care and enrichment activities,” stated the papers.