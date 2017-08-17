Baby on the Way for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expecting!

The 22-year-old model announced her pregnancy on Instagram Thursday, writing: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!”

In addition, Geary shared a photo of her sonogram, which was dated Aug. 14. TMZ reports that the baby is a girl.

Thicke, 40, is already dad to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The parents-to-be started dating in the months following his separation from the actress in February 2014. Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized.

Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year.

On Wednesday, Geary shared a bikini photo from her vacation in Hawaii.

Hawaii 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Both Thicke and Geary frequently post about their romance on social media and she has previously joked about the couple’s 18-year-age gap in April.