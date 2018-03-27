Robin Thicke Shares a Photo of Daughter Mia & Son Julian 4 Weeks After Her Birth: 'Lucky Daddy!'

Robin Thicke is finally sharing a photo of himself with his newborn baby girl.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 41, shared the sweet photo alongside son Julian Fuego, who turns 8 in April, on Instagram as he held daughter Mia Love in his arms from a hospital room four weeks after her birth.

“Lucky Daddy!” he wrote in the caption as he and Julian smiled down at her.

Thicke shares Mia with girlfriend April Love Geary. The couple welcomed their first child together on Feb. 22. This is the singer’s second child as he shares Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The proud new mom, 23, shared more photos of Thicke and their daughter on Instagram Stories, including a one in which the singer held their daughter up while in bed with the caption, “My favorite way to spend Monday mornings.”

Robin Thicke holding his newborn daughter Mia Love

She also shared a photo of herself with Mia while she slept against her chest.

April Love Geary and her daughter Mia Love

Geary shared the first photos of their daughter on Sunday color-coordinating with her 4-week-old daughter in pink while writing, “My little love” in the caption.

RELATED GALLERY: Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s Love Story: A Timeline

Geary, who shared a bevy of baby-bump photos during pregnancy, has been documenting first-time motherhood on social media.

Earlier this month, she shared an intimate video of her breastfeeding to her Instagram Story as she gazed lovingly down at her little one while looking at the camera. “Feeding time for the little munchkin,” she captioned the clip.

Geary and Thicke announced their baby girl’s name in early February, sharing photos from their Jan. 20 pink-themed baby shower in Malibu, California. Among the lavish decor sat a giant wall of flowers spelling out MIA.

“Julian came up with the name … and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy,” the proud dad told PEOPLE of the moniker choice.

“We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy,” added the “Blurred Lines” singer of the shower.