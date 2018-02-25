Baby Bliss! Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Geary Welcome Daughter Mia Love

Robin Thicke has a new baby girl to love.

The singer’s girlfriend April Love Geary gave birth to the couple’s first child together, daughter Mia Love Thicke, on Thursday, Feb. 22, according to Thicke’s Instagram.

Baby Mia joins the couple and Thicke’s 7½-year-old son Julian Fuego, his only child with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary at their baby shower Noelle Williams Photography

The 23-year-old model announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, captioning an ultrasound photo, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke]’s birthday!”

In January, she gave her Instagram followers a bit of background on when her daughter was conceived, posting two photos of herself and Thicke, 40 — including one of him pointing at her belly.

“This pic is 100000x funnier now because this Bali trip is when we made MIA 😂😂😂 little did we know a BABY was starting to grow in there!!” she captioned the gallery. “LOL I love this man soooo much 😻😻😻”

Robin Thicke, son Julian and girlfriend April Love Geary Robin Thicke/Instagram

Since the couple’s happy news broke, Geary has been sharing a bevy of baby-bump photos to Instagram, including one of herself nude on a bed, evoking an iconic scene from American Beauty with strategically placed rose petals.

In early February, she joked, “Got my #beergut / #foodbaby ready for SUPERBOWL SUNDAY 🕺🏽🏈,” captioning a mirror selfie in which she’s baring her belly in black pants and a white crop top.

Geary and Thicke announced their baby girl’s name in early February, sharing photos from their Jan. 20 pink-themed baby shower in Malibu, California. Among the lavish decor sat a giant wall of flowers spelling out MIA.

“Julian came up with the name … and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy,” Thicke told PEOPLE of the moniker choice.

“We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy,” added the “Blurred Lines” singer of the shower.