Robin Thicke and Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Spotted for First Time Since Baby News

Parents-to-be Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are soaking up the sun together after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The couple was spotted relaxing on the North Shore in Hawaii on Thursday, the same day Geary shared the baby news on Instagram. The 22-year-old pregnant model sported a red bikini top and multi-colored crochet-knit bottoms, while the 40-year-old singer dressed in a hat and board shorts.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” Geary happily announced on Instagram Thursday, along with a photo of her sonogram, which was dated Aug. 14. TMZ reported that the baby is a girl.

Though Thicke has yet to comment on the baby news on social media, Geary continues to share photos from the couple’s vacation in Hawaii.

Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

On Friday, Thicke and Patton ended their custody battle over their son.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair has worked out a custody arrangement for Julian, seven months after an L.A. judge granted the actress’ request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband.

Geary and Thicke started dating in the months following his separation from Patton in February 2014. Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized.

Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year.