Robin Thicke's Girlfriend Shares First Mother-Daughter Photo 4 Weeks After Mia's Birth

Meet Mia Love!

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s baby girl was front and center for her first full-length photo on Instagram Sunday. The 4-week-old was color-coordinated in pink for her first mother-daughter photo which was captioned, “My little love.”

The new mom, 23, previously shared only a peek of her newborn’s feet and hands in a picture co-starring her 41-year-old boyfriend’s son Julian Fuego, whose mother is his ex-wife Paula Patton. “Best big brother ever,” Geary wrote of the boy, who turns 8 on Apr. 6.

She and Thicke welcomed daughter Mia Love on Feb. 22.

Geary, who shared a bevy of baby-bump photos during pregnancy, has been documenting first-time motherhood on social media.

Earlier this month, she shared an intimate video of her breastfeeding to her Instagram Story as she gazed lovingly down at her little one while looking at the camera. “Feeding time for the little munchkin,” she captioned the clip.

Geary and Thicke announced their baby girl’s name in early February, sharing photos from their Jan. 20 pink-themed baby shower in Malibu, California. Among the lavish decor sat a giant wall of flowers spelling out MIA.

“Julian came up with the name … and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy,” the proud dad told PEOPLE of the moniker choice.

“We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy,” added the “Blurred Lines” singer of the shower.