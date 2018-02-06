See All the Photos from Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's Lavish Baby Shower

GLOWING MAMA-TO-BE

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary celebrated their daughter — who is expected to arrive in March — with an over-the-top baby shower in Malibu planned and designed by Vanessa Michelle Co.

"We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy. The kids loved the balloons, face painting, jump house, churros and desserts while the adults enjoyed the food and the dance floor," Thicke tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Robin and April are two of my favorite people so it was such an honor to give them the shower of their dreams," adds planner Vanessa Michelle. "We hope the guests enjoyed themselves and we cannot wait to meet the little Princess Mia Love."