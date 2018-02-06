Exclusive
See All the Photos from Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's Lavish Baby Shower
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary celebrated their impending arrival with a pink-themed bash in Malibu
GLOWING MAMA-TO-BE
Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary celebrated their daughter — who is expected to arrive in March — with an over-the-top baby shower in Malibu planned and designed by Vanessa Michelle Co.
"We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy. The kids loved the balloons, face painting, jump house, churros and desserts while the adults enjoyed the food and the dance floor," Thicke tells PEOPLE exclusively.
"Robin and April are two of my favorite people so it was such an honor to give them the shower of their dreams," adds planner Vanessa Michelle. "We hope the guests enjoyed themselves and we cannot wait to meet the little Princess Mia Love."
THINKING PINK
"We started with a soft and feminine color palette with a twist. We loved incorporating soft blush, pinks, fuchsias, lavenders, lilacs, and plums," says Michelle, who tapped A1 Party Rental, Lovesome Blossoms Designs, BBJ Linen and Jasmin Michelle Designs to create the tablescape.
MIX AND MATCH
Intricate details of velvet, florals, vignettes of fruit and balloons were paired with rose quartz and amethyst pieces to decorate the table.
"Our intention was to create a Disneyland effect, where everyone could walk around and there was always something new and exciting for the guests to enjoy," says Michelle.
VINTAGE FEEL
Vintage furniture was chosen from Etablir Shop and decorated with florals for a special touch.
SWEET SURPRISE
Though there were plenty of treats to go around, Churro Bar Catering arrived later in the day to make homemade churros and serve gourmet coffee.
FLOWER POWER
Guests — including Paris Hilton — posed with the mom-to-be in front of a gigantic "Mia" flower wall by Lovesome Blossoms.
SUGAR HIGH
A dessert table by Grace and Honey Cakes and Cousin Cookie overflowed with cake, cake pops, cake bars, lemon poppy cupcakes, sugar cookies, macarons and oreo gems.
FIT FOR A PRINCESS
Custom cookies featuring the color of the day were handed out to guests.
BELLE OF THE BALL
While DJ Jon and Salina G of Kwality Entertainment spun music in the background, Thicke was the "true master of ceremonies," says Michelle.
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
"Julian came up with the name Mia, and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy," says Thicke.