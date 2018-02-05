Inside Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's Baby Shower - and How They Chose Their Daughter's Name

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are counting down the days until they meet their baby girl.

The singer, 40, and model, 23, celebrated their daughter — who’s expected to arrive in March — with a lavish baby shower in Malibu, California, on Jan. 20.

“We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy,” Thicke tells PEOPLE exclusively about the day.

At the pink-themed fête (planned and designed by Vanessa Michelle Co. and A1 Party Rental), guests sipped on pink champagne, dug into tacos by MH Taco Catering and snacked on Grace and Honey Cakes treats including cake pops, lemon poppy cupcakes, macarons and Oreo gems, plus cookies by Cousin Cookie.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary at their baby shower Noelle Williams Photography

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's baby shower Noelle Williams Photography

Later in the day, the Churro Bar Catering truck also stopped by to serve homemade churros with ice cream along with gourmet coffee drinks.

“Robin and April are two of my favorite people so it was such an honor to give them the shower of their dreams,” says planner Vanessa Michelle, who leveraged a “soft and feminine color palette with a twist.”

Using a variety of pink, lilac and plum colors, Michelle mixed and matched vintage rentals from Etablir Shop, velvet textures, florals, balloons and more to decorate the event, which featured tunes spun by DJ Jon B and Salina G.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary at their baby shower Noelle Williams Photography

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's baby shower Noelle Williams Photography

One extra-special touch was a giant floral wall by Lovesome Blossoms that revealed the baby’s name: Mia. “Julian came up with the name … and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy,” says Thicke about his 7½-year-old son (with ex-wife Paula Patton).

The couple’s loved ones also brought their children with them to the party, where they were happily kept busy with balloon animals by Mind Blowing Balloons and face painting by ARTovator.

“The kids loved the balloons, face painting, jump house, churros and desserts,” says Thicke. “The adults enjoyed the food and the dance floor!”

For more from Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s baby shower, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.