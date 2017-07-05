NFL star Robert Griffin III kicked off July with a special arrival: a baby girl!

The pro quarterback, 27, and his fiancée Grete Šadeiko welcomed their first child together – Gloria Griffin – on Sunday, July 2, he announced on Instagram.

Griffin praised Šadeiko, 24, on social media, writing to his newborn, “Your mommy is incredible! The way she pushed through delivering you into the world was the stuff of legend. Very simply put, Your mom is a certified baller!!!”

“I am blessed to have your Mommy riding with me as we show each other what real love is and now we have you, our own little angel to raise,” he continued.

“It is very rare to find something real in this world we live in. God is real and he has blessed your mommy and daddy beyond our wildest dreams.”

The athlete wrote that he and Šadeiko – whom he got engaged to in May – “have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. That is priceless.”

In her own post, Šadeiko – an Estonian track-and-field athlete – returned the praise, sharing that Griffin is her “backbone.”

“Trying to make me laugh every way possible and keeping me entertained through all the pain and doing everything to make me smile and get through this,” she wrote. “You deserve a medal baby!🏅”

Griffin is already dad to daughter Reese Ann, 2, from a previous relationship.