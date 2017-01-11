Rob Kardashian Confesses He Wanted a Boy, But Calls Daughter Dream His ‘Best Friend’

Rob Kardashian is “Thankful and Happy” for his little girl Dream, but has confessed that he initially wanted a boy.

The 29-year-old reality star opened up about having a daughter as he and Blac Chyna took the 8-week-old for her latest doctor’s visit.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way !” Kardashian wrote in a Tuesday Instagram photo of himself giving the wide-eyed infant a kiss on the head.

“She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend.”

The outing marked another milestone for little Dream. Both Kardashian and 28-year-old Chyna documented the doctor’s visit on Instagram — Kardashian gushed about the visit in his Instagram post, calling his daughter “Dreamy Dream bean.”

Chyna uploaded a wider shot of Kardashian’s photo, showing herself taking the sweet picture.

“2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!” Chyna captioned the mirror selfie.

The engaged couple welcomed their first child together on Nov. 10 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dream joins big brother King Cairo, Chyna’s four-year-old son with ex Tyga.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian‘s younger brother has been spending quality family time with his daughter and fiancée following his hospitalization earlier this month for issues related to his diabetes.

Both Chyna and Kardashian continue to share adorable pictures of their little one.