Rob Kardashian Spends Adorable Daddy-Daughter Time with Dream: 'Hey Pretty Girl'

Rob Kardashian is spending time with the number girl in his life: daughter Dream Kardashian.

The reclusive reality star, 30, shared a new video and photo of his 13-month-old only child enjoying a swing in the backyard. “Heyyy pretty girl,” the proud dad captioned his 20-second clip.

Little Dream looked adorable in a red jacket and grey leggings with red hearts printed on her knees. “Say hi,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said to his daughter who shared a cute laugh with her father.

Heyyy pretty girl 😇😇💙💙 pic.twitter.com/haVdkg5vaM — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 4, 2018

The last time fans and followers kept up with the father of one was on Christmas Day when he stopped by sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house to celebrate with their siblings Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West as well as pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Both Rob and Kylie were absent from the 25 days of their family’s Christmas card countdown this year.

Rob has been laying particularly low in the wake of his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, this past summer.

“He only cares about [daughter Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

On Monday, Kardashian denied the assault claims brought against him by Chyna who accused him of physical abuse in April.