Proud Papa Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Afternoon with Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian spent some quality time with daughter Dream Kardashian on Saturday.

In one video — which the reclusive reality star shared on social media — his 13-month-old child was all smiles as she sucked on her purple bottle and moved to the dance music playing in the background.

And the 30-year-old made the moment extra special by adding some kiss emojis emanating from Dream’s head like a halo.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kardashian captioned the precious moment with two angel-face emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.



RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Spends Adorable Daddy-Daughter Time with Dream: ‘Hey Pretty Girl’

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The proud papa went on to post a series of adorable photos as his daughter tried out a variety of animal-themed filters on Snapchat. “Lolz,” he captioned one of the pictures, in which Dream — who was wearing a black-and-white checkerboard-print top — enjoyed playing with a cheetah-print filter.

And the pair’s fun wasn’t strictly limited to inside fun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared a video of Dream smiling as took one of her toy cars for a spin.

RELATED: You Get a Car! Rob Kardashian and His Family Celebrate His Daughter Dream’s First Birthday

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

The last time followers caught up with the father of one was when he shared a new video and photo of his 13-month-old enjoying a swing in the backyard earlier this month. “Heyyy pretty girl,” the proud dad captioned his 20-second clip.

Little Dream looked adorable in a red jacket and grey leggings with red hearts printed on her knees. “Say hi,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said to his daughter who shared a cute laugh.

Heyyy pretty girl 😇😇💙💙 pic.twitter.com/haVdkg5vaM — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 4, 2018

RELATED: 40 Impossibly Cute Photos of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Baby Girl

Kardashian has been laying particularly low in the wake of his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, this past summer.

“He only cares about [daughter Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

On Jan. 1, Kardashian denied the assault claims brought against him by Chyna who accused him of physical abuse in April.