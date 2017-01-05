She’s All Dressed Up! Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Picture of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is one proud dad.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share yet another impossibly cute picture of his daughter Dream Renée, 8 weeks, all dressed up in an adorable collared shirt and fuzzy overalls.

“My baby,” he captioned the post.

My baby A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Kardashian, 29, has been spending some quality family time with his daughter and fiancée Blac Chyna following his hospitalization last week for issues related to his diabetes. (The star, who has struggled with weight gain in recent years, was hospitalized in December 2015 and then subsequently formally diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.)

He was discharged from the hospital the following day and went on to ring in the new year with Chyna, 28.