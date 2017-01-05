People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Too Cute

She’s All Dressed Up! Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Picture of Daughter Dream

By

Posted on

Source Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian is one proud dad.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share yet another impossibly cute picture of his daughter Dream Renée, 8 weeks, all dressed up in an adorable collared shirt and fuzzy overalls.

“My baby,” he captioned the post.

My baby

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Taken to Emergency Room — as Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna Rush to His Side

 

Kardashian, 29, has been spending some quality family time with his daughter and fiancée Blac Chyna following his hospitalization last week for issues related to his diabetes. (The star, who has struggled with weight gain in recent years, was hospitalized in December 2015 and then subsequently formally diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.)

He was discharged from the hospital the following day and went on to ring in the new year with Chyna, 28.