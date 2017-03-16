Kris Jenner Prepared to Take On Blac Chyna as Rob Kardashian Seeks Dual Custody of Baby Dream: Source

As Rob Kardashian‘s romantic relationship with Blac Chyna remains uncertain, he wants to make sure there are no complications when it comes to his infant daughter Dream.

A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE that “Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback.”

“They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the insider adds. “Kris [Jenner] is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

Jenner, 61, isn’t the only one supporting Rob. His sisters are completely behind him as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star navigates his new life as a single dad.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source reveals. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

His family has witnessed the new dad — who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years — propose to Chyna, 28, in April 2016 announce a month later that they were expecting their first child. The two then welcomed Dream in November.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

The pair, who’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, “split a while ago” and “the wedding plans are off,” a source close to Rob previously told PEOPLE, adding, “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

A second source revealed to PEOPLE that the 29-year-old is never left alone with his daughter, but he is getting the full support of his family.

“I expect things to get ugly,” the source said. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!