Rob Kardashian Returns to Twitter to Share Shot of Daughter Dream Amid Blac Chyna Legal Battle

He’s back in dad mode.

Rob Kardashian has been staying away from sharing personal photos on Twitter ever since his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna put him in trouble with the law. But, on Friday, shared an adorable photo of he and Chyna’s 8-month old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The picture, which came without a caption, showed the curly-haired tot all wide-eyed as she sat wearing a light gray onesie in a ball pit.

While Dream seemed happy in the snap, Rob has been caught up in controversy over the past few weeks.

On July 5, he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his Chyna — including three naked photos — while aggressively accusing his ex of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team have accused the 30-year-old of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge has since ordered him to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex. He is also banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children, per a set of restraining orders granted on July 10.

Though the restraining order appeared to bar Rob from posting photos of Dream, Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom said in a statement to PEOPLE that the picture shared on Friday wasn’t in violation.

“Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order,” she said. “Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from Ms. White, not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her, and not to cyberbully her. We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance.”

The two are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.

Rob has continued to keep a low profile since the incident, but reportedly has finally apologized to his family for his behavior.

A source told PEOPLE Rob is taking the restraining orders “very seriously.”

“He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna,” the source said. “He knows he could be in huge trouble.”

Meanwhile Chyna told PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she’s trying to move forward from the drama, refusing to let it impact her most important job: being a mom.

“I’m not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future,” the 29-year-old — who is also a mom to King Cairo, her 4-year-old son with rapper Tyga — said. “First and foremost, I’m going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

Chyna says women have approached her both in person and online since her July 10 court appearance to let her know that she has inspired them to take control.

“I just want to voice my story — voice what’s real — because at the end of the day, the person next to me could possibly be going through the same thing. For people to actually look up to me really means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they don’t address it. See it, recognize it — but don’t be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive.”