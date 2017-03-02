Rob Kardashian Expresses His Love for Baby Dream as He Says Goodbye: 'I Never Felt a Happiness Like This'

Dream Kardashian is officially a daddy’s girl.

On Wednesday, the littlest Kardashian got in some daddy-daughter time with her father, Rob Kardashian, before their time together came to an end.

In a sweet Instagram post, Rob, 29, expressed his love for his 3-month-old daughter as the pair said goodbye.

“Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can’t get enough of this girl,” Rob began the Instagram post.



“I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy,” he wrote, and added, “About to miss her so much Love You baby Dream… FOREVER!!”



In the time since Rob and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna welcomed their daughter on Nov. 10, the reality star has been committed to being an involved dad — following in the footsteps of his own late father — despite the couple’s split in February.

Prior to the birth of Dream, Rob — who lost his attorney father to cancer when he was 15 — opened up to PEOPLE in September about fatherhood.

“I had a really close bond with my dad. I was only with him for 15 years,” said Rob. “That’s why I’m looking forward to having that long-term bond with my child and being funny and goofy like my dad was.”

After her birth, an insider told PEOPLE that he was “super hands on with Dream.”

“She’s changed his life,” said the insider. “She makes him want to be better. And he’s spending a lot more time with his family.”