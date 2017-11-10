You Get a Car! Rob Kardashian and His Family Celebrate His Daughter Dream’s First Birthday

Happy Birthday, Dream!

On Friday, Rob Kardashian and his older sister Kim Kardashian West celebrated Dream’s big day with a series of absolutely adorable social media posts.

The proud papa kicked off the birthday love by sharing a photo filled with Dream’s birthday presents — which appear to be two toy cars and a giant stuffed horse — alongside a massive balloon display which read, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream.”

“Happy 1st Birthday mama,” Rob wrote alongside the snap.

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Next, Rob shared a sweet photo with his smiling daughter — who wore a matching black Adidas tracksuit for the festivities — as her father lifted her into the air.

And in true Kardashian fashion, the Arthur George sock designer also posted two pictures of Dream inside one of her birthday cars: which appears to be a red Mercedes Benz. “Love You happy baby,” he captioned one of the snaps.

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Kardashian West also honored her niece’s first birthday, sharing a sweet selfie of them on her Twitter account alongside a link to a post on her blog, where the mother of 2 wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today! North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!”

Happy birthday Dream! https://t.co/KVi4g43agr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2017

Kardashian West’s adoration of her niece was also on display last week, when the mother of two told Jennifer Lawrence she wouldn’t comment on how her family feels about Blac Chyna, Dream’s mother and Rob’s ex.

“I always said when someone was going to ask me, you know, Dream is going to see this one day,” said Kardashian West. “So I think it’s just super respectful to not say anything about my niece’s mom.”