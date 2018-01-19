Kim Kardashian West Didn't Give Any Hints at Baby's Name Before Reveal - But Brother Rob Did

Kim Kardashian West revealed the name of her newborn daughter Friday, but super-sleuth fans of the Kardashian family may have figured it out sooner thanks to Rob Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the youngest Kardashian sibling tweeted two bear emojis, leading many of his followers to speculate the new addition’s name was “Teddy,” “Koda” or simply “Bear.” (Some even guessed that the couple’s surrogate had even welcomed twins.)

Alas, Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have bestowed their daughter with the name Chicago — the city West grew up in, and home to the Chicago Bears football team and Chicago Cubs baseball team.

The new mom of three shared the name to her app and website Friday — and sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in shortly after the announcement, tweeting, “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy).”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Is Kim Kardashian West Really Naming Her Baby Girl Louis Vuitton West? Star Explains Cryptic Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Kardashian West previously had the internet buzzing with rumors that she and her husband had bestowed a Louis Vuitton-inspired name upon their daughter, posting a photo of one of the brand’s famous prints Wednesday.

Fans were quick to throw out guesses like Elle V West, Fleur, Lou West and LV West. But the star quickly squashed the speculation on Twitter the next day, writing, “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!”

Also on Wednesday, an all-smiles West was photographed arriving to work in Los Angeles. When asked about his new baby girl, he admitted the couple “Can’t think of a name!” and, when one photographer suggested Donda after his late mother, replied, “Oh, that’s fire.”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/BjeSoYAqe4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 19, 2018

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids

One person who may have known the new baby girl’s name before anyone else in the family? North, who had a big responsibility when it came to her little sister.

“Kim and Kanye are letting North help with naming the baby,” an insider divulged to PEOPLE in December, explaining that Kardashian West “isn’t sharing the name” before the birth and citing her secrecy ahead of North and Saint’s arrivals.

The new family addition will only be the youngest for a little while — both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s are pregnant with their first children, due early this year.