Rob Kardashian Spends ‘Daddy/Daughter Time’ With Dream — and Khloé Kardashian’s There to Capture It All! 

Dream Renée is definitely the apple of her father Rob Kardashian‘s eye.

The 10-month-old, whose mother is Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna, adorably modeled her dad’s favorite sports cap in a new photo shared on Instagram Wednesday by her aunt Khloé Kardashian.

“I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen? Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together!” Khloé captioned the too-cute photo.

Based on Khloé’s latest photo, it appears her 30-year-old brother Rob has been bonding with his only child as tensions between him and Chyna continue.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the ex-fiancés have not been able to reach a custody agreement over Dream. The former couple had been upholding an unwritten joint custody agreement that they’d established after their December 2016 split. Per the agreement, Kardashian is to have custody of Dream Sunday through Thursday and then she’s with Chyna, 29, Thursday through the following Sunday.

“Rob is listening to advice from his family and instructions from his lawyer to behave,” the source said. “Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble. He isn’t happy about going to court, but he also isn’t agreeing with Chyna’s demands.”

Adding, “He does really care about Dream. He loves spending time with her. He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna.”

Rob and Chyna, who split in December 2016, will be forced to meet in court for a Sept. 18 hearing.

“Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, previously told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday.

In July, Bloom explained how “Chyna is not concerned about Dream being around Rob” and believes “he’s a good father.”

“There are nannies around when the baby is with him and she hasn’t had any reason to be concerned,” Bloom said to Entertainment Tonight on behalf of her client.