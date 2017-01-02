Rob Kardashian Rings in New Year in Touching Snap with Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is holding his family close.

The 29-year-old star embraced his daughter Dream Renee in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday, following his hospitalization last week.

He gave the photo a simple caption, writing “2017” alongside the shot of little Dream’s eyes wide open as she rested on her father’s shoulder.

On New Year’s Eve, the reality star rang in 2017 with his fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, and documented the celebration in an Instagram video showing the lovebirds grooving to music.

“Happy New Years woohoo! Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe! Ciaooooo,” Kardashian captioned the clip.

Chyna also documented the family’s New Year’s Day on Snapchat, posting a video of Kardashian holding a smiling Dream.

The couple even went for a hike on Sunday, with both Chyna and Kardashian posting videos and photos of the outing on Snapchat and Instagram.

The posts came just days after a medical emergency landed the Rob & Chyna star in the Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian had not been feeling well that day and “recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related.”

Kardashian was formally diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in December 2015 — and was hospitalized the same day that year.

“Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with [Blac] Chyna has made him depressed,” the source said. “And he has been on a terrible diet.”