Rob Kardashian and Daughter Dream Celebrate Baseball’s Opening Day

Dream Kardashian is looking really cute as she supports her favorite baseball team!

The youngest Kardashian celebrated Opening Day on papa Rob Kardashian‘s Instagram as the reality star posted adorable photos of her using an L.A. Dodgers filter.

“My dodger baby,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Dream’s cousin Mason Disick, who is the son of Rob’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, showed his support for the San Francisco Giants with a Snapchat selfie.

Rob, 30, reflected on fatherhood and his own dad during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The father of 4-month-old Dream spoke with sister Khloé about the qualities of their father he hoped to exemplify himself in parenthood.

Rob said he hoped his first child with on-again, off-again girlfriend Blac Chyna would be in touch with the Armenian traditions that were part of his own childhood.

“I want our baby to learn the type of Armenian values that dad always put onto us growing up,” he told Khloé.

In a solo interview, Rob reflected on his past as video clips of him as a child play, sharing, “I want to be like my dad.”

Over the weekend, Rob left his fans scratching their heads when Blac Chyna, 28, posted a series of sultry Snapchat videos, with one showing Rob giving her a kiss — just weeks after news broke that they had called it quits.

Rob also shared videos on his Snapchat, showing Chyna laying over his chest while he nuzzles her neck.

“You guys don’t even know,” Chyna says in the video. “Rob is ratchet as f—.”