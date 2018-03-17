Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap of Daughter Dream as He Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his 31st birthday with a little help from his daughter, Dream!

The proud papa posted an adorable photo of his 16-month-old daughter on social media as the pair spent some quality time together on his special day

“Happy birthday to me,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap, which was taken with a special shamrock-filled Saint Patrick’s Day filter.

Happy birtbday to me 🙂 ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXTnlfEvMZ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

The birthday boy also shared a short video on Snapchat of Dream playing with a white toy car next to a bouquet of green balloons while festive holiday music played in the background.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

While Rob leads a fairly private life these days, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was met with a sea of birthday best wishes on social media.

“Happy birthday #robkardashian!!” mom Kris Jenner, 62, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo collage of the two throughout the years. “You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama”

Sister Kendall Jenner also hopped on the throwback train, sharing a sweet photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories with the label, “birthday boy bobby.”

Kendall Jenner/instagram

Kim Kardashian West also shared a throwback shot of her brother as she wished him “all of the happiness in the world!”

“I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!” she added

But perhaps the most surprising of all messages came from Rob’s ex Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna/Instagram

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna, 29, wrote alongside a picture of the former couple with their 16-month-old daughter, which she shared to her Instagram Story.