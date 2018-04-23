Rob Kardashian's Adorable Daughter Dresses Up in Two Different Tea Party Outfits: 'Love U Dream'

It’s teatime for two: Rob Kardashian and baby Dream Renée!

The adorable 17-month-old daughter of the reality star and ex Blac Chyna looks ready for a fancy meal with the Queen in two photos Kardashian, 31, shared to Twitter Monday.

In the first — which the proud papa captioned, “Mornings start with a tea party” — Dream is clearly having the time of her life, wearing a pajamas set and apron with her name embroidered on it while letting out a giggle as she readies herself to pour her “tea.”

The second photo shows the little girl enjoying the fruits of her labor, dressed in a pink tutu, matching sneakers and hot-pink bow as she lounges in a toddler-sized chair with her cup.

“Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM,” Kardashian wrote to accompany the second snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mornings start with a tea party pic.twitter.com/es0N0t3u74 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM pic.twitter.com/kLkr1YLUeD — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Is Eating Better and Has a Trainer, Wants to Be Healthy for Dream’s Sake: Source

A love for tea runs in the Kardashian family. Ahead of daughter Chicago‘s Jan. 15 birth, Kim Kardashian West was the guest of honor at a lavish “tea and cherry blossom forest”-themed baby shower.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Kardashian West’s sister Kourtney Kardashian swears by green tea (“I swear it makes my tummy flatter! Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite,” she wrote in July), while new mom Khloé Kardashian has an “insanely perfect tea drawer” in her kitchen.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Shares Fun Afternoon With Daughter Dream



On Easter Sunday, a video surfaced of Chyna getting involved in an alleged public altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in which she was seen grabbing a pink stroller shaped like a miniature car and swinging it around wildly. Chyna also has a 5½-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga. Neither of her children were in the stroller at the time or appeared in the video.

“Rob got very angry when he heard what happened at Six Flags,” a source told PEOPLE around the time of the alleged incident. “He’s definitely worried about Dream when he’s not with her. He knows who Chyna is and he doesn’t like her behavior around Dream.”