Fall Festivities! Rob Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Dream Posing with Pumpkins

Looks like Dream Renée already has a favorite season.

The 11-month-old baby girl of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna looked as sweet as pumpkin pie in a new photo Kardashian tweeted Friday.

In the snap, little Dream is posing amid a collection of the fall-favorite gourds, some decorated with elaborate carvings, and flashing an adorable smile at the camera.

“👻🎃👻🎃,” Kardashian, 30, captioned the memorable moment.

The proud papa’s tweet comes two days after Chyna shared a series of clips to her Snapchat account that showed Dream giggling and swaying back and forth excitedly while sitting on a white marble counter, holding a miniature painted pumpkin.

“Go Dreamy, go Dreamy — good morning,” the model and social-media star could be heard saying to her daughter in one clip, adding in another, “Kick kick kick kick kick!”

Between a broken engagement, expletive-filled and graphic photo posts, a custody battle and a lawsuit filed against Chyna by her ex and his sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian and Chyna, 29, have had a rocky history.

But the couple is committed to keeping the peace for their baby girl going forward. “I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” Chyna — who is also mom to son King Cairo, 5 on Monday, with rapper Tyga — told PEOPLE in July.

“I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people,” she added. “I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”