‘Hey Pretty Girl’: Rob Kardashian Shares Yet Another Sweet Snap of Daughter Dream

Dream Renée is growing up fast!

“Hey pretty girl 😍,” Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Rob Kardashian, 30, captioned a sweet snap of his 6-month-old daughter —clad in a hoodie and blue hair bow — on Instagram.

His baby girl (check out those long lashes!) is his only child with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Earlier in May, Kardashian had sent Mother’s Day wishes to Chyna with a video compilation of clips chronicling her pregnancy with Dream, as well as a few adorable moments with Chyna’s 4-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex, Tyga.

“And happy mama’s day to the mother of my only child @blacchyna,” Kardashian captioned the post. “I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this Happy so thank you for giving me Her😍😍😍.”

Dream also hit a big milestone in May: sitting up on her own!

In a video on Chyna‘s Instagram, the 29-year-old reality star can be heard cooing over her daughter, saying, “Look at that cutie baby sitting up by herself! Dream, Dream, hi, hi girl!”

A few seconds later, in another clip from the same video, Dream rolls to the side, to which her mother responds, “Uh oh!”

