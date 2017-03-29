People

Too Cute

Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Dream: ‘Now I Understand Why My Mom Had 6 Kids’

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

Rob Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Steven Lawton/WireImage

Life is but a dream for Rob Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share not one, but two adorable snaps of his 4-month-old daughter, Dream.

“Baby Dream!! Thank You God,” Kardashian captioned the first Instagram post.

Kardashian, 30, and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, 28, welcomed Dream in November, just months before the pair split in February after a year of ups and downs.

Baby Dream !! Thank You God🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

“Lol this is why I love my baby,” he said in a second post. “She changed faces in less than a second. Lol. And look at her fingers can’t believe she is almost 5 months!! Wild!! Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids!!”

“Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!” he continues. “I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I’m corny but I don’t care cuz this my only baby.”