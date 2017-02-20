People

Babies

Rob Kardashian Shares His ‘Favorite Pic’ with Daughter Dream Following His Split from Blac Chyna

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Source: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

She’s Daddy’s girl.

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to share a throwback snap of himself and daughter Dream Renée days after news broke that he and Blac Chyna have called it quits.

“My favorite pic of us,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself holding Dream, now 3 months, with his eyes closed and hers open and alert.

My favorite pic of us 💙💙

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Chyna, 28, and Kardashian, 28, split “a while ago,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE Thursday.

“The wedding plans are off,” added the source. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I'm in love with her

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

The doting dad has been sharing photos of his first child since her birth.

“Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I’m in love with her,” he captioned an Instagram snap showing little Dream decked out in Chanel.