Rob Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Dream’s 5-Month Milestone with His ‘Favorite Picture’

Dream Renée is growing up so fast!

Proud father Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his daughter turning 5 months old.

“Today our baby is 5 months old,” Kardashian, 30, captioned a photo of his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna cuddling their daughter in the hospital room shortly after their baby girl’s birth. “This is my favorite picture of Dream and her mama!”

“Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies,” he added. “Woot woot!”

Kardashian and Chyna, 28, welcomed Dream, their first child together, on Nov. 10. By February, PEOPLE confirmed that the volatile couple had called it quits.

Despite their ongoing custody battle, Kardashian and Chyna appear to be on relatively civil terms as of late. She attended his birthday party last month, and most recently the two sent fans into a mini-frenzy when they showed off plenty of PDA on Snapchat — on April Fool’s Day, of course.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!