What About Baby Dream? Blac Chyna Vows to Co-Parent with ‘Fantastic Father’ Rob Kardashian amid Bitter Legal Battle

Standing outside a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, Blac Chyna was steady as she spoke with reporters after being granted a restraining order against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“I would first and foremost like the thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me, and I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream,” the model and Lashed Cosmetics founder said Monday of being a mom to her 8-month-old daughter with Kardashian, 30.

But how will co-parenting work after Kardashian’s July 5 social media tirade, in which he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, and accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her?

“We’re going to work with lawyers on figuring out a co-parenting situation. Rob’s been a fantastic father and Chyna doesn’t need financial support in that way. They want to figure it out together,” Walter Mosley — Chyna’s co-counsel with Lisa Bloom — tells PEOPLE. “As big as this fight was both of their hearts are in the same place when it comes to protecting and raising Dream.”

“There’s a nanny with the baby 24/7, Rob is never really alone with her,” he continues. “But he really is a great dad. He’s just obsessed with his ex — that’s where the problem lies.”

Mosley’s sentiments echo what Bloom told Entertainment Tonight Monday.

“Chyna is not concerned about Dream being around Rob. She has said he’s a good father, there are nannies around when the baby is with him and she hasn’t had any reason to be concerned,” Bloom said. “We did not ask for the baby to be part of the restraining order …. We just want him to stay away from her and to stop cyberbullying her.”

Before their recent legal drama the couple had an “unwritten” agreement in which Kardashian was to have custody of Dream Sunday through Thursday and Chyna, 29, would keep the child Thursday through the following Sunday.

“They have have two nannies, one works five days a week and one works two days a week. The five-day-a-week nanny does the pick up and drop offs,” a source has told PEOPLE.

As Kardashian and Chyna both attempt to move forward until their next court hearing Aug. 8, the source said, “at this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”