Rob Dyrdek‘s life just got a dose of amazingness!

The host of MTV’s Ridiculousness and its companion show Amazingness announced the birth of his second child, a baby girl, with his wife Bryiana on Friday.

“She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family,” Dyrdek, 43, proudly wrote.

The couple — who married in September 2015, five months after the Rob & Big alum’s sweet Disneyland proposal — are already parents to 15-month-old son Kodah Dash.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Baby Girl on the Way for Rob Dyrdek and Wife Bryiana: “And Then There Were 4!”



In June, the pair first revealed their baby news by sharing videos and photos on social media, including one where they found out their new addition’s sex.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised!” the professional skateboarder, 43, captioned a slow-motion video of himself popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti. “We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.”

Bryiana, 26, posted a similar video of the reveal, writing, “Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real.”

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



At the time, the now mom of two also shared the story of how she broke the news that she was expecting to her husband. She recalled setting up a date night where the couple ordered their favorite Chinese takeout and ate outside surrounded by 100 white balloons and candles.

“I gave him a gift,” Bryiana wrote on Instagram. “First he unwrapped these photos of Kodah. But didn’t noticed that the button on his shirt said ‘big brother’ or the ‘welcome baby’ balloon. He just wanted to get to the rest of the presents in the bag.”

“So then he unwrapped a sign announcing when we get to meet our newest Dyrdek and then opened one of the positive tests I took that morning,” she continued. “Ever since that night, he’s been praying for a little girl and yesterday we learned that prayer has been answered!”

RELATED: Rob Dyrdek Welcomes Son Kodah Dash – See the Cute Photo

In the months leading up to their daughter’s arrival, Bryiana used Instagram to share sweet messages about her baby on the way.

“I don’t want my children to follow in my footsteps. I want them to take the path next to me and go further than I could [have] ever dreamed possible,” she captioned a photo holding her son, adding in a second post, “As for my princess, I will teach her [to] believe she breathes fire and that nothing in the world is impossible.”

On Dec. 28, Rob captioned a gorgeous pro photo of the couple and their son, “Pure love creating pure love. One last moment as a family of three.”