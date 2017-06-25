Rob Dyrdek Is Expecting Second Child, a Girl, with Wife Bryiana: ‘And Then There Were 4!’

After mourning the loss of friend and reality TV costar Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, Rob Dyrdek has something joyous to celebrate: he and wife Briyana (née Flores) are expecting a second child.

The couple shared videos and photos of the big announcement on social media, including finding out that the new addition would be a baby girl with their 9-month-old son Kodah Dash.

“It’s a girl!!!” the skateboarder captioned a slow-motion video of himself popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti. “We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.”

The mom-to-be (again!) posted a similar video of the reveal.

“Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are,” she wrote. “Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real.”

Bryiana also shared a photo of their smiling family of three in matching white outfits.

“And then there were 4!” she said.

It's a girl!!! 🎀💗💞🌸🌷💅🏽We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family. 💗💗💗🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Bryiana, who wed Rob in a gorgeous ceremony in September 2015, also shared the story of how she broke the news that she was expecting to her husband.

She recalled setting up a date night where the couple ordered their favorite Chinese takeout and ate outside with one hundred white balloons and candles.

“I gave him a gift,” Bryiana wrote. “First he unwrapped these photos of Kodah. But didn’t noticed that the button on his shirt said ‘big brother’ or the ‘welcome baby’ balloon. He just wanted to get to the rest of the presents in the bag. So then he unwrapped a sign announcing when we get to meet our newest Dyrdek and then opened one of the positive tests I took that morning.”

She continued, “Ever since that night, he’s been praying for a little girl and yesterday we learned that prayer has been answered!”

Rob and I wanted to find out the gender of Baby #2 with our loved ones and we knew my favorite humans (who also happen to be the best secret keepers) were perfect to pull off our gender reveal! Thank you for always being the glue that holds me together. This little girl is so lucky to grow up with you as her aunties ❤ A post shared by Bryiana Dyrdek (@bryianadyrdek_) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

The happy news follows the loss of Dyrdek’s former Rob & Big costar from a heart attack on May 9.

“My heart is broken,” the 42-year-old skateboarder wrote on Twitter at the time. “I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

In a second tweet, Dyrdek continued, writing, “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly.”