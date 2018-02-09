Rob Delaney Reveals His 2-Year-Old Son Henry Has Died of Brain Cancer

Rob Delaney has revealed that his toddler son Henry died in January after battling brain cancer since 2016.

“I have very sad news. My 2½-year-old son Henry has passed away,” Delaney wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” the Catastrophe actor said.

Delaney, 41, added that his wife and Henry’s two older brothers “are devastated of course.”

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” Delaney continued, saying that even though Henry’s “tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities” his son had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum.”

“His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound,” he added.

Delaney also revealed that following Henry’s passing, the actor had been “astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers.”

“They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them,” he explained.

I put big boy underpants on my baby A post shared by robdelaney (@robdelaney) on May 30, 2015 at 12:13am PDT

Delaney went on to thank all of the doctors and nurses who “helped our family survive Henry’s illness,” adding that they “will be my heroes until the day I die.”

“I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world,” he added, before inviting others to make a donation to the Rainbow Trust or Noah’s Ark in Henry’s name to “help other families in the UK with very sick children.”

“Our family would be in much worse shape right now if it weren’t for them. I would also urge you to take concrete and sustained action to support the NHS, however you can. Do not take it for granted,” he continued.

“Finally, I ask that you respect my family’s privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven’t said here,” he wrote. “Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”